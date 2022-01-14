

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, foreign trade and industrial production data for November. Economists expect the economy to grow 0.4 percent on month, faster than the 0.1 percent increase in October.



Ahead of these data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was valued at 156.16 against the yen, 0.8357 against the euro, 1.3734 against the greenback and 1.2496 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.







