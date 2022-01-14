

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics has released UK GDP, foreign trade and industrial production data for November. The pound changed little against its major counterparts after these data.



The pound was trading at 156.22 against the yen, 0.8356 against the euro, 1.3727 against the greenback and 1.2494 against the franc around 2:05 am ET.







