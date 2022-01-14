Stora Enso Oyj: Invitation to Stora Enso's Q4 2021 results webcast on 28 January 2022

HELSINKI, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its October-December Interim Report and full year 2021 Financial Results on Friday 28 January 2022 at approximately 08:30 EET (07:30 CET).

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in the webcast and conference call at 14:00 EET (13:00 CET, 12:00 GMT, 07:00 EST) on the same day. The result will be presented by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP Investor Relations Anna-Lena Åström, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3mz42v3u.

All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below).

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso on +46 72 2410349.

The link to the webcast will be also available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

UK +44 3333 000 804 Finland +358 (0) 981 710 310 Sweden +46 856 642 651 USA +1 6319 131422 Confirmation Code: 77657402# Replay Dial-In #:

UK/International +44 (0)3333 300 0819 Access Code: 425016864#

The conference call replay will be available via the dial-in number until 4 February 2022. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media enquiries:

Carl Norell

Press officer

tel. +46 72 2410349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 2107691

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees and our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

