Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
Tradegate
14.01.22
09:13 Uhr
17,040 Euro
+0,085
+0,50 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,72016,75010:11
16,72516,73510:11
PR Newswire
14.01.2022 | 08:28
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stora Enso Oyj: Invitation to Stora Enso's Q4 2021 results webcast on 28 January 2022

HELSINKI, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its October-December Interim Report and full year 2021 Financial Results on Friday 28 January 2022 at approximately 08:30 EET (07:30 CET).

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in the webcast and conference call at 14:00 EET (13:00 CET, 12:00 GMT, 07:00 EST) on the same day. The result will be presented by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP Investor Relations Anna-Lena Åström, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3mz42v3u.

All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below).

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso on +46 72 2410349.

The link to the webcast will be also available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the analyst and investor conference call

UK

+44 3333 000 804

Finland

+358 (0) 981 710 310

Sweden

+46 856 642 651

USA

+1 6319 131422

Confirmation Code:

77657402#

Replay Dial-In #:


UK/International

+44 (0)3333 300 0819

Access Code:

425016864#

The conference call replay will be available via the dial-in number until 4 February 2022. The webcast will be archived on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media enquiries:

Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 2410349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 2107691

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees and our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/invitation-to-stora-enso-s-q4-2021-results-webcast-on-28-january-2022,c3486074

STORA ENSO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.