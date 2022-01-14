Anzeige
Freitag, 14.01.2022
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
14.01.22
08:03 Uhr
1,286 Euro
+0,058
+4,72 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14 January 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 January 2022 it purchased a total of 125,451 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           63,859     61,592 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.3120     GBP1.0780 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.2920     GBP1.0940 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.3017     GBP1.0869

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 13 January 2022 the Company purchased a total of 1,000,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.2940.

Following settlement and cancellation of these ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 748,806,772 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
528       1.3000        XDUB     08:52:58      00025667762TRDU1 
715       1.3000        XDUB     08:52:58      00025667763TRDU1 
1093       1.3000        XDUB     08:52:58      00025667764TRDU1 
1334       1.3000        XDUB     08:52:58      00025667765TRDU1 
2666       1.3000        XDUB     08:52:58      00025667766TRDU1 
896       1.3000        XDUB     08:52:58      00025667767TRDU1 
285       1.3000        XDUB     08:52:58      00025667768TRDU1 
40        1.3000        XDUB     08:52:58      00025667769TRDU1 
1020       1.3000        XDUB     08:52:58      00025667770TRDU1 
606       1.2920        XDUB     09:45:21      00025668430TRDU1 
1392       1.2940        XDUB     09:56:07      00025668551TRDU1 
1260       1.2940        XDUB     10:08:54      00025668633TRDU1 
438       1.2940        XDUB     10:22:14      00025668730TRDU1 
868       1.2940        XDUB     10:22:14      00025668731TRDU1 
820       1.2920        XDUB     10:22:14      00025668732TRDU1 
1489       1.2940        XDUB     10:44:28      00025668938TRDU1 
1380       1.2940        XDUB     10:58:34      00025669032TRDU1 
1387       1.2940        XDUB     11:11:36      00025669299TRDU1 
3974       1.3020        XDUB     11:25:17      00025669438TRDU1 
82        1.3020        XDUB     11:58:18      00025669697TRDU1 
369       1.3020        XDUB     11:58:18      00025669698TRDU1 
124       1.3020        XDUB     11:58:18      00025669699TRDU1 
74        1.3020        XDUB     11:58:18      00025669700TRDU1 
74        1.3020        XDUB     11:58:18      00025669701TRDU1 
573       1.3020        XDUB     11:58:18      00025669702TRDU1 
266       1.3020        XDUB     12:02:20      00025669722TRDU1 
491       1.3020        XDUB     12:02:20      00025669723TRDU1 
502       1.3020        XDUB     12:02:20      00025669724TRDU1 
1258       1.3020        XDUB     12:02:20      00025669725TRDU1 
58        1.3020        XDUB     12:47:04      00025670430TRDU1 
888       1.3020        XDUB     12:47:04      00025670431TRDU1 
72        1.3020        XDUB     12:47:04      00025670432TRDU1 
83        1.3040        XDUB     13:03:02      00025670648TRDU1 
564       1.3040        XDUB     13:03:02      00025670649TRDU1 
790       1.3020        XDUB     13:03:35      00025670654TRDU1 
888       1.3020        XDUB     13:03:35      00025670655TRDU1 
888       1.3020        XDUB     13:03:35      00025670656TRDU1 
340       1.3020        XDUB     13:03:35      00025670657TRDU1 
632       1.3020        XDUB     13:20:33      00025670728TRDU1 
746       1.3020        XDUB     13:20:33      00025670729TRDU1 
1329       1.3080        XDUB     13:28:05      00025670784TRDU1 
113       1.3080        XDUB     13:28:19      00025670789TRDU1 
1024       1.3080        XDUB     13:36:34      00025670869TRDU1 
257       1.3080        XDUB     13:36:34      00025670870TRDU1 
1027       1.3120        XDUB     14:07:42      00025671168TRDU1 
388       1.3120        XDUB     14:07:49      00025671175TRDU1 
830       1.3120        XDUB     14:07:49      00025671176TRDU1 
548       1.3120        XDUB     14:10:41      00025671248TRDU1 
814       1.3120        XDUB     14:15:47      00025671334TRDU1 
633       1.3120        XDUB     14:15:52      00025671335TRDU1 
393       1.3100        XDUB     14:22:55      00025671424TRDU1 
52        1.3100        XDUB     14:22:55      00025671425TRDU1 
922       1.3100        XDUB     14:22:59      00025671427TRDU1 
1287       1.3080        XDUB     14:46:06      00025671716TRDU1 
596       1.3080        XDUB     14:46:06      00025671717TRDU1 
673       1.3080        XDUB     14:46:07      00025671719TRDU1 
431       1.3080        XDUB     14:46:11      00025671723TRDU1 
1000       1.3080        XDUB     14:46:22      00025671729TRDU1 
1000       1.3080        XDUB     14:46:22      00025671730TRDU1 
307       1.3080        XDUB     14:46:22      00025671731TRDU1 
1255       1.3040        XDUB     14:57:48      00025671910TRDU1 
1272       1.3040        XDUB     15:15:46      00025672118TRDU1 
554       1.3040        XDUB     15:15:46      00025672119TRDU1 
594       1.3040        XDUB     15:15:47      00025672120TRDU1 
8        1.3020        XDUB     15:18:25      00025672132TRDU1 
1005       1.3020        XDUB     15:18:25      00025672133TRDU1 
317       1.3020        XDUB     15:18:26      00025672134TRDU1 
1383       1.3020        XDUB     15:48:09      00025672685TRDU1 
1064       1.3020        XDUB     15:48:10      00025672686TRDU1 
1284       1.3040        XDUB     15:57:48      00025672944TRDU1 
620       1.3040        XDUB     15:57:48      00025672945TRDU1 
1531       1.3040        XDUB     15:57:48      00025672946TRDU1 
2301       1.3040        XDUB     15:57:48      00025672947TRDU1 
35        1.2940        XDUB     16:17:37      00025673239TRDU1 
1063       1.2940        XDUB     16:18:43      00025673250TRDU1 
88        1.2940        XDUB     16:18:43      00025673251TRDU1 
99        1.2940        XDUB     16:18:43      00025673252TRDU1 
282       1.2940        XDUB     16:18:43      00025673253TRDU1 
1427       1.2940        XDUB     16:18:43      00025673254TRDU1 
1265       1.2940        XDUB     16:18:43      00025673255TRDU1 
65        1.2940        XDUB     16:25:47      00025673420TRDU1 
322       1.2940        XDUB     16:25:47      00025673421TRDU1 
25        1.2940        XDUB     16:25:47      00025673422TRDU1 
25        1.2940        XDUB     16:25:47      00025673423TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
