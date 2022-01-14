DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 January 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 January 2022 it purchased a total of 125,451 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 63,859 61,592 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.3120 GBP1.0780 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2920 GBP1.0940 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.3017 GBP1.0869

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 13 January 2022 the Company purchased a total of 1,000,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.2940.

Following settlement and cancellation of these ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 748,806,772 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 528 1.3000 XDUB 08:52:58 00025667762TRDU1 715 1.3000 XDUB 08:52:58 00025667763TRDU1 1093 1.3000 XDUB 08:52:58 00025667764TRDU1 1334 1.3000 XDUB 08:52:58 00025667765TRDU1 2666 1.3000 XDUB 08:52:58 00025667766TRDU1 896 1.3000 XDUB 08:52:58 00025667767TRDU1 285 1.3000 XDUB 08:52:58 00025667768TRDU1 40 1.3000 XDUB 08:52:58 00025667769TRDU1 1020 1.3000 XDUB 08:52:58 00025667770TRDU1 606 1.2920 XDUB 09:45:21 00025668430TRDU1 1392 1.2940 XDUB 09:56:07 00025668551TRDU1 1260 1.2940 XDUB 10:08:54 00025668633TRDU1 438 1.2940 XDUB 10:22:14 00025668730TRDU1 868 1.2940 XDUB 10:22:14 00025668731TRDU1 820 1.2920 XDUB 10:22:14 00025668732TRDU1 1489 1.2940 XDUB 10:44:28 00025668938TRDU1 1380 1.2940 XDUB 10:58:34 00025669032TRDU1 1387 1.2940 XDUB 11:11:36 00025669299TRDU1 3974 1.3020 XDUB 11:25:17 00025669438TRDU1 82 1.3020 XDUB 11:58:18 00025669697TRDU1 369 1.3020 XDUB 11:58:18 00025669698TRDU1 124 1.3020 XDUB 11:58:18 00025669699TRDU1 74 1.3020 XDUB 11:58:18 00025669700TRDU1 74 1.3020 XDUB 11:58:18 00025669701TRDU1 573 1.3020 XDUB 11:58:18 00025669702TRDU1 266 1.3020 XDUB 12:02:20 00025669722TRDU1 491 1.3020 XDUB 12:02:20 00025669723TRDU1 502 1.3020 XDUB 12:02:20 00025669724TRDU1 1258 1.3020 XDUB 12:02:20 00025669725TRDU1 58 1.3020 XDUB 12:47:04 00025670430TRDU1 888 1.3020 XDUB 12:47:04 00025670431TRDU1 72 1.3020 XDUB 12:47:04 00025670432TRDU1 83 1.3040 XDUB 13:03:02 00025670648TRDU1 564 1.3040 XDUB 13:03:02 00025670649TRDU1 790 1.3020 XDUB 13:03:35 00025670654TRDU1 888 1.3020 XDUB 13:03:35 00025670655TRDU1 888 1.3020 XDUB 13:03:35 00025670656TRDU1 340 1.3020 XDUB 13:03:35 00025670657TRDU1 632 1.3020 XDUB 13:20:33 00025670728TRDU1 746 1.3020 XDUB 13:20:33 00025670729TRDU1 1329 1.3080 XDUB 13:28:05 00025670784TRDU1 113 1.3080 XDUB 13:28:19 00025670789TRDU1 1024 1.3080 XDUB 13:36:34 00025670869TRDU1 257 1.3080 XDUB 13:36:34 00025670870TRDU1 1027 1.3120 XDUB 14:07:42 00025671168TRDU1 388 1.3120 XDUB 14:07:49 00025671175TRDU1 830 1.3120 XDUB 14:07:49 00025671176TRDU1 548 1.3120 XDUB 14:10:41 00025671248TRDU1 814 1.3120 XDUB 14:15:47 00025671334TRDU1 633 1.3120 XDUB 14:15:52 00025671335TRDU1 393 1.3100 XDUB 14:22:55 00025671424TRDU1 52 1.3100 XDUB 14:22:55 00025671425TRDU1 922 1.3100 XDUB 14:22:59 00025671427TRDU1 1287 1.3080 XDUB 14:46:06 00025671716TRDU1 596 1.3080 XDUB 14:46:06 00025671717TRDU1 673 1.3080 XDUB 14:46:07 00025671719TRDU1 431 1.3080 XDUB 14:46:11 00025671723TRDU1 1000 1.3080 XDUB 14:46:22 00025671729TRDU1 1000 1.3080 XDUB 14:46:22 00025671730TRDU1 307 1.3080 XDUB 14:46:22 00025671731TRDU1 1255 1.3040 XDUB 14:57:48 00025671910TRDU1 1272 1.3040 XDUB 15:15:46 00025672118TRDU1 554 1.3040 XDUB 15:15:46 00025672119TRDU1 594 1.3040 XDUB 15:15:47 00025672120TRDU1 8 1.3020 XDUB 15:18:25 00025672132TRDU1 1005 1.3020 XDUB 15:18:25 00025672133TRDU1 317 1.3020 XDUB 15:18:26 00025672134TRDU1 1383 1.3020 XDUB 15:48:09 00025672685TRDU1 1064 1.3020 XDUB 15:48:10 00025672686TRDU1 1284 1.3040 XDUB 15:57:48 00025672944TRDU1 620 1.3040 XDUB 15:57:48 00025672945TRDU1 1531 1.3040 XDUB 15:57:48 00025672946TRDU1 2301 1.3040 XDUB 15:57:48 00025672947TRDU1 35 1.2940 XDUB 16:17:37 00025673239TRDU1 1063 1.2940 XDUB 16:18:43 00025673250TRDU1 88 1.2940 XDUB 16:18:43 00025673251TRDU1 99 1.2940 XDUB 16:18:43 00025673252TRDU1 282 1.2940 XDUB 16:18:43 00025673253TRDU1 1427 1.2940 XDUB 16:18:43 00025673254TRDU1 1265 1.2940 XDUB 16:18:43 00025673255TRDU1 65 1.2940 XDUB 16:25:47 00025673420TRDU1 322 1.2940 XDUB 16:25:47 00025673421TRDU1 25 1.2940 XDUB 16:25:47 00025673422TRDU1 25 1.2940 XDUB 16:25:47 00025673423TRDU1

