Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
14.01.22
08:02 Uhr
7,100 Euro
-0,085
-1,18 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0957,12010:01
GlobeNewswire
14.01.2022 | 09:05
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CITYCON OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JANUARY 14, 2022 SHARES

CITYCON OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

Citycon Oyj has invalidated 489,585 shares. The decrease in the number of
shares has been entered into the Trade Register on January 14, 2022. The
invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of January 17, 2022. 

Identifiers of Citycon Oyj's share:

Trading code: CTY1S
ISIN code: FI4000369947
Orderbook id: 24249
Number of shares: 168,008,940

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
CITYCON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.