Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CITYCON OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JANUARY 14, 2022 SHARES CITYCON OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Citycon Oyj has invalidated 489,585 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on January 14, 2022. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of January 17, 2022. Identifiers of Citycon Oyj's share: Trading code: CTY1S ISIN code: FI4000369947 Orderbook id: 24249 Number of shares: 168,008,940 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260