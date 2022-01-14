- (PLX AI) - Maersk Q4 revenue USD 18,500 million vs. estimate USD 17,450 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 8,000 million vs. estimate USD 7,000 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT USD 6,800 million vs. estimate USD 5,800 million
- • The strong result in the quarter reflects the continuation of the exceptional market situation within Ocean caused by the global disruptions to the supply chains, which have led to further increase in container freight rates, the company said
