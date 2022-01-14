BizClik Media: BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY EDITION OF ENERGY DIGITAL MAGAZINE

The January edition of Energy Digital includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Enel X, Orange and many more leading energy and technology companies.

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group,the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the January edition of Energy Digital magazine.

The digital edition of Energy Digital is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the energy industry.

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Nicola Tagliafierro, Enel X's Head of Sustainability, about innovative solutions in the renewable energy, electric mobility and energy efficiency sectors.

"Every company wants to talk about sustainability but it is very important to talk again about 'effective sustainability' - to avoid the situation of clearly green washing or circular washing," she said.

The January edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders such as Hervé Suquet, VP Orange's Energy Group, and SSE's Ronnie Fleming and Chris Platts, who discuss the company's digital transformation.

The magazine also profiles Mercedes-Benz' tie up with Visa, which looks set to drive a new era of in-car spending, and analyses how blockchain platforms - now worth $1.4 billion to the industry - are helping firms reach climate change goals.

Editor in Chief Dominic Ellis said: "It is clear that the coming year will see even greater focus on digital technology, as firms looks to drive sustainability targets and corporate efficiencies."

You can visit Energy Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing energy industry, or click here to read the digital magazine.

About BizClik Media Group

BizClik Media Group (BMG) is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centres, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Media Contact:

Kathryn Webb

kathryn.webb@bizclikmedia.com