BizClik Media: BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY EDITION OF PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Nicolas Walden, Senior Director, Hackett Group discussing the importance of investing in people when releasing intelligent procurement practices.

"These days robots, AI and smart intelligence are becoming embedded into the features and functionalities of these platforms. So where are we going next? It's about how we change the focus from simply talking about using technology. My vision for the function is about how we can become a much more modern and more strategic, business-enabling function. And a key part of that will be the data and insights that we need to tap into to enhance decision making."

The January edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from JPMorgan Chase & Co, SSE, Cranfield School of Management, Vodafone, Ivalua, Equiniti, Mckinsey and many more!

Georgia Wilson, Editor in Chief of Procurement Magazine, commented: "Welcome back to Procurement Magazine! This January we start the new year with an issue jam-packed with trends, insights and innovations from the industry. Speaking to global industry executives and thought leaders, Procurement Magazine aims to break down the complexities of the industry and answer the burning question of those operating in the procurement world."

