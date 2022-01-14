

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose more than expected in November, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price inflation rose to 8.2 percent in December from 7.8 percent in November. Economists had expected the price to remain unchanged at 7.8 percent.



Non-food prices grew 10.73 percent and food prices rose 6.69 percent annually in November. Services prices gained 4.49 percent.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.71 percent in December.



EU harmonized inflation remained unchanged at 6.7 percent in December. On monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.51 percent.



In 2021, inflation was 5.1 percent and HICP rose 4.1 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de