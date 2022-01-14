BizClik Media: BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY ISSUE OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL MAGAZINE

The January issue of Supply Chain Digital includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Vodafone, Equiniti and Cranfield School of Management

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group, the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the January issue of Supply Chain Digital (SCD).

SCD is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the supply chain industry.

This month's issue features an extensive lead interview with Michael Burt, CPO of Equiniti, who discusses the challenge of leading his company's procurement transformation.

"Our work is mission critical for an organisation, so we cannot afford to make mistakes. Therefore we are meticulous in what we do," says Burt.

The January issue also contains insight from key industry figures, including Hendrik Venter, EMEA CEO of DHL Supply Chain, and Anton du Preez, Head of Software Sales at Körber Supply Chain.

Sean Ashcroft, Editor in Chief of Supply Chain Digital, said: "As 2022 gets under way, this issue is packed with comment, forecasts and insight into the supply chain challenges that lie ahead this year."

You can visit Supply Chain Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing Supply Chain industry, or click here to read the digital magazine.

