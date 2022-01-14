The research institute has upgraded its REopt web tool to include ground-source heat pump technologies. US homeowners will now be able to simulate the impact of converting conventional heating and cooling systems to geothermal heat pumps.The US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced it has upgraded its REopt web tool, which is designed to evaluate the economic viability of distributed PV, wind, battery storage, combined heat and power (CHP), and thermal energy storage. The application now offers the possibility of evaluating the viability of ground-source ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...