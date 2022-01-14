Bangladesh's first Green Sukuk Bond, floated to raise $400 million to fund 230 MW of solar power generation, made its trading debut on the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges on Thursday. On the first trading day the Tk 100 (US$1.16) per unit priced bond received commendable response from the investors and traded between Tk 99.50 […]Bangladesh's first Green Sukuk Bond, floated to raise $400 million to fund 230 MW of solar power generation, made its trading debut on the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges on Thursday. On the first trading day the Tk 100 (US$1.16) per unit priced bond received ...

