Freitag, 14.01.2022
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
GlobeNewswire
14.01.2022 | 12:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (1/22)

As from January 14, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 

Short       ISIN    
BULL ICA X5 AVA 2 GB00BW6RVT48
MINI L ICA AVA 01 GB00BVZYDG05
MINI L ICA AVA 03 GB00BVZYPV93
MINI L ICA AVA 02 GB00BVZYDK41
MINI L ICA AVA 09 GB00BG64BQ08
MINI L ICA AVA 11 GB00BNTRPX07
MINI S ICA AVA 18 GB00BG60XK69
MINI S ICA AVA 22 GB00BNTRXW57

The last day of trading will be January 14, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
