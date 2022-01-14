Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (1/22)

As from January 14, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BULL ICA X5 AVA 2 GB00BW6RVT48 MINI L ICA AVA 01 GB00BVZYDG05 MINI L ICA AVA 03 GB00BVZYPV93 MINI L ICA AVA 02 GB00BVZYDK41 MINI L ICA AVA 09 GB00BG64BQ08 MINI L ICA AVA 11 GB00BNTRPX07 MINI S ICA AVA 18 GB00BG60XK69 MINI S ICA AVA 22 GB00BNTRXW57 The last day of trading will be January 14, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.