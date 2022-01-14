- (PLX AI) - Wells Fargo Q4 net income USD 5,800 million vs. estimate USD 4,420 million.
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.38 vs. estimate USD 1.11
Wells Fargo GAAP EPS of $1.38 beats by $0.25, revenue of $20.86B beats by $2.25B
Wells Fargo Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN - 8-K, Current Report
