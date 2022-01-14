

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $10.40 billion, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $12.14 billion, or $3.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $29.26 billion from $29.34 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $10.40 Bln. vs. $12.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.33 vs. $3.79 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.01 -Revenue (Q4): $29.26 Bln vs. $29.34 Bln last year.



