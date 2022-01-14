DJ VVV Resources Limited: Notice of AGM

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Notice of AGM 14-Jan-2022

14 January 2022

VVV Resources Limited

("VVV" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

VVV Resources Limited (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held at 213 B Flat 4 Hitchin Road Luton Beds LU2 0EQ at 10:00 a.m. on 4 February 2022, has been posted to shareholders.

The notice of AGM can be found at: https://www.vvvltd.com/

In accordance with the UK Government's guidelines in response to the risks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 (the "Plan B Announcement"), that people work from home wherever possible, shareholders are requested not to attend the AGM in person. The AGM will be held as a closed meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy. Instructions for voting by proxy are set out in the notes at the end of the notice of AGM and on the proxy card sent to shareholders.

Shareholders who wish to ask questions at the AGM will be able to raise their questions by email to info@vvvresources.co.uk

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company Lester Kemp +44 (0) 78 1002 0471 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: NOA TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83

