Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Scryb: Cybeats vom Silicon Valley-Liebling auserwählt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
14.01.22
14:49 Uhr
11,600 Euro
-0,900
-7,20 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,60011,90015:06
11,70011,80015:03
Dow Jones News
14.01.2022 | 13:30
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

DJ Magnit announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities 14-Jan-2022 / 15:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAGNIT announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Krasnodar, January 14, 2022: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

The Company has been informed of the transactions made by Marathon Retail LLC with 13,131,993 shares of the Company, while such transactions have not resulted in a change of the share of votes held by Marathon Retail LLC and accounted for voting shares in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name             Marathon Retail Limited Liability Company 
2       Reason for the notification 
                      The notification concerns a person closely associated with the persons 
a)      Position/status       discharging managerial responsibilities - Vinokurov Alexander Semenovich and 
                      Zakharov Sergey Mihailovich (members of the Board of Directors of PJSC 
                      "Magnit") 
b)      Initial notification/    Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name             Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI             2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial Shares 
a)      instrument, type of 
       instrument Identification  ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
       code 
b)      Nature of the transaction  Termination of pledge of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the agreement 
 
                      Price (RUB)  Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)    0       13,131,993 
                      Price (RUB)  Aggregated Volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume 
                      0       13,131,993 
        - Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-11

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Shares

a) financial instrument, type

of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

code

Transfer of the PJSC "Magnit" shares under the repurchase agreement to

VTB Group companies (VTB Bank (PJSC) or entities that form part of its

b) Nature of the transaction group) pursuant to the terms of which the votes accounted for the

transferred voting shares of PJSC "Magnit" are retained by Marathon Retail

LLC 

Price (RUB)  Volume 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)  5,535     13,131,993 
                      Price (RUB)  Aggregated Volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume 
                      5,535     13,131,993 
        - Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-11

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB+. 
 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  136751 
EQS News ID:  1268944 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268944&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2022 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.