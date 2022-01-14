Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX") is pleased to announce that its Quantem Capital Corporation ("Quantem") subsidiary has entered into an agreement designating Bank of New York Mellon ("BNYM") as Collateral Account bank and Paying Agent for the new DelphX facility for the issuance of the DelphX proprietary structured products, CPO (Collateralized Put Options) and CRN (Collateralized Reference Notes).

BNYM will serve as Issuing and Paying Agent, Registrar and Transfer Agent, and the Collateral Account Bank for the Quantem platform, handling all assets and transactions related to CPO and CRN transactions. Included in these roles, the custodian will settle and safekeep trades, manage the collection and payment of principal and interest to holders, and provide online access and reporting on cash and securities positions to participants.

"A trusted Agent is an essential requirement in our platform, because the movement and holding of funds and assets sits with a third-party entity in order to ensure greater transparency and safety," said DelphX CEO Patrick Wood. "BNY Mellon is the world's largest Trustee, custodian bank and asset servicing company, with $45 trillion in assets and operations in 35 countries. Our proprietary CPO and CRN products will be new to the marketplace, so having BNYM at the center of our platform will give users an extra measure of confidence in the security and accuracy of the assets they deploy. This agreement with BNYM also positions us for the kind of scale we envision as our platform grows in the future."

Today's agreement represents one of the final, essential elements required for launch of the DelphX platform. The Company is currently working on additional partnerships that will complete the commercialization cycle for its industry-first structured products marketplace.

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem and its broker-dealer DelphX Services Corp, it enables fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX securities will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, and

Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of an underlying security in exchange for enhanced yield.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by an independent custodian. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

