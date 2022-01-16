Agrana: In the first three quarters of the 2021|22 financial year (the nine months ended 30 November 2021), Agrana, the fruit, starch and sugar company, generated an operating profit (EBIT) of Euro 76.0 mn (Q1-Q3 prior year: Euro 84.3 million). Revenue was Euro 2,169.6 mn (Q1-Q3 prior year: Euro 1,965.3 mn). Agrana Chief Executive Officer Markus Mühleisen says: "Since the beginning of the financial year we have been forecasting that, after a weaker first six months of 2021|22, earnings in the second half of the year would be better than one year earlier. This outlook was confirmed in the third quarter with quarterly EBIT of Euro 31.2 million (Q3 prior year: Euro 28.5 mn). Following this positive trend in Q3, we also expect a very significant year-on-year improvement in EBIT in the ...

