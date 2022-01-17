Aspo Oyj: Mika Salokangas appointed as a member of Telko Board of Directors

Aspo Plc

Mika Salokangas appointedas a member of Telko Board of Directors



Starting from February 1, 2022, Mika Salokangas, M. Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Telko Ltd, part of Aspo Group. Previously, Salokangas has served as Managing Director of Ahlsell Oy, as Vice President and in several management positions of Wihuri Oy and as the Managing Director of Agora Networks Oy and Oy Saab-Auto Ab.

"I am very pleased that Mika Salokangas will start as a member of Telko's Board of Directors. His diverse background in demanding corporate management positions, and especially Mika's acquisition experience as Ahlsell's Managing director for more than 10 years, fits well with Telko's compounder strategy," says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.

Telko Ltd is an international leading expert in and supplier of plastic raw materials, industrial chemicals, and lubricants. Telko's operations are based on representing the best international principals, the expertise of personnel and long-standing customer relationships. Company's competitive advantage comes from technical support, efficient logistics and local professional service. Telko operates in 15 countries and has sales to more than 30 countries.

Ralf Holmlund and Elina Piispanen will continue as members of Telko Ltd Board of Directors. Aspo Plc's CEO Rolf Jansson will continue as the Chairman of the Board.



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 960 professionals.