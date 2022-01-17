EcoFlow Inc.: EcoFlow Launches the DELTA Pro, its Pioneering Portable Power Station, in Europe

As the sixth most-funded project ever in the history of Kickstarter, the DELTA Pro broke records to raise over €10.6 million

PARDUBICE, Czech Republic, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, has launched the industry-leading DELTA Pro portable home battery in Europe. Originally a Kickstarter campaign, it smashed records to become the most-funded tech project at the time and still ranks sixth among all projects to date.

With a base capacity of 3.6kWh and expandable to 25kWh, the DELTA Pro is the industry's first portable home battery and can provide multiple days' worth of backup energy to families in the case of emergencies. In September 2021, EcoFlow launched the DELTA Max and the DELTA mini in Europe, both of which are designed to offer backup power for shorter blackout periods.

"DELTA Pro's highly successful Kickstarter campaign overwhelmingly demonstrates the consumer desire for portable clean energy power and storage solutions," said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "Reliable access to power is front-of-mind for consumers, as rising cases of extreme weather and power outages emphasize the need for greater preparation and sustainable power sources. EcoFlow strives to ensure that consumers and their families feel ready and secure, and it is this very purpose that inspires us to innovate and provide even safer and more reliable power solutions."

Reliable and Renewable: The Ultimate Emergency Power Solution

Providing a dependable power solution that enables disaster preparedness lies at the heart of EcoFlow's DELTA series. "EcoFlow is determined to take on a bigger role in disaster preparedness, not just by providing resilient technology but also by giving people the proper knowledge and tools so that they can always have peace of mind," said Chan.

This purpose has clearly resonated with consumers. When the company launched a crowdfunding campaign for the DELTA Pro on Kickstarter in July 2021, it raised $1 million (approx. €0.84 million) within the first 10 minutes. At the end of the two-month campaign, over $12 million (approx. €10.6 million) had been raised, breaking Kickstarter's then-record by over $4.3 million (approx. €3.8 million) to become the most-funded tech project at the time. Today, the Delta PRO crowdfunding campaign still ranks sixth among all Kickstarter projects.

In November, TIME named the DELTA Pro as one of the 100 Best Inventions of 2021, which honors innovations "that are making the world better, smarter, and even a bit more fun." Recognized in the Sustainability category, EcoFlow was noted for its pioneering product development.

As the first product of its kind, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro represents a significant step towards the company's ambitious vision of empowering sustainability by providing a robust, low-carbon, and renewable energy solution for individuals, households, and industries alike.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind power to customers in over 85 markets through its DELTA and RIVER product lines of portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by innovating lighter-weight and longer-lasting clean, quiet, and renewable power storage solutions. EcoFlow's products are now available in 35 countries and regions across Europe, supported by a network of over 300 local retailers.

