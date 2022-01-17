Centric Software: MECCA to Streamline Compliance with Centric PLM

Cosmetics retailer MECCA partners with Centric Software to enhance compliance, labeling and certification management

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australasia's leading beauty retailer, MECCA, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Founded more than 20 years ago, MECCA has redefined the Australian and New Zealand beauty landscape, offering from around 200 brands including signature lines MECCA Cosmetica and MECCA MAX. The products on offer include cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance and body care, as well as accessories, both in-store and online in Australia and New Zealand, and via their TMALL store in China.

With rapid growth in the beauty and wellness market, constantly changing consumer trends and the expansion of product portfolios, MECCA saw a need to enhance and improve automation for existing processes involving compliance and traceability. Seeking a solution with an integrated quality management system to streamline processes and centralize ingredient, product claims and certification data in a secure environment, MECCA chose to implement Centric PLM for Cosmetics and Personal Care.

"We're operating in such a high pace environment that it's important we can rely on our back-end systems, like Centric PLM, to help set our business up to meet our customers' needs today and well into the future. Centric PLM will provide us with a comprehensive end-to-end solution to help us handle large volumes of product launches, while making sure we meet strict compliance regulations," said David Cumberland, Head of Finance at MECCA.

With Centric PLM, MECCA aims to streamline regulatory compliance for products and their raw materials, systematize processes around labelling and the verification of product claims, and automate the collation and storage of certifications.

"We are very happy to welcome MECCA on board," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "MECCA recognizes the strength of Centric's single, actionable source of truth approach, particularly for managing compliance, and we are looking forward to working with MECCA to expand the scope of PLM across their business in the long-term." Read the full press release.

