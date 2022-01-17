BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, January 13
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55)
Date: 17 January 2022
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General purpose block listing scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|16 July 2021
|To:
|15 January 2022
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|8,432,310
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|7,600,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|832,310
|Name of contact:
|Caroline Driscoll
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 7743 2427
