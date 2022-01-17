Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Die Aktienchance der KW3 2022: Sehr wichtige Ankündigung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DN9D ISIN: GB00BYN8YP12 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
02.08.21
08:10 Uhr
0,027 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NQ MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NQ MINERALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.01.2022 | 08:04
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NQ Minerals Plc - Update on the Administration & Withdrawal from Trading

NQ Minerals Plc - Update on the Administration & Withdrawal from Trading

PR Newswire

London, January 16

17 January 2022

NQ Minerals Plc

("NQ" or the "Company")

Update on the Administration of the Company & Withdrawal from Trading

Withdrawal from Trading

The Company announces that following recent conversations between Paul Cooper and Paul Appleton, Licensed Insolvency Practitioners of restructuring specialists Begbies Traynor Group plc (the "Joint Administrators"), and Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE"), it has been decided that the Company's ordinary shares shall be withdrawn from trading with effect from today 7.00 am (London time).

Update on the Administration

The Joint Administrators continue to work to maximise the realisation of the assets of the Company, pursuant to their statutory duties and for the benefit of stakeholders, including by way of a sale of certain of the Company's assets.

Please note that a detailed progress report on the Administration of the Company will be made available to all appropriate stakeholders in March 2022.

Any resulting queries regarding the Administration of the Company can be sent to nqminerals@btguk.com.

-END-

About NQ Minerals

NQ Minerals Plc is a mining company focused on the environmental rehabilitation of former precious metal mining operations and the extraction of minerals required in clean energy delivery including gold. For further information on the Company, please visit NQ's website at www.nqminerals.com.

For more information, please contact:

NQ Minerals plc

NQMinerals@btguk.com

NQ MINERALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.