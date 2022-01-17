NQ Minerals Plc - Update on the Administration & Withdrawal from Trading

17 January 2022

NQ Minerals Plc

Update on the Administration of the Company & Withdrawal from Trading

Withdrawal from Trading

The Company announces that following recent conversations between Paul Cooper and Paul Appleton, Licensed Insolvency Practitioners of restructuring specialists Begbies Traynor Group plc (the "Joint Administrators"), and Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE"), it has been decided that the Company's ordinary shares shall be withdrawn from trading with effect from today 7.00 am (London time).

Update on the Administration

The Joint Administrators continue to work to maximise the realisation of the assets of the Company, pursuant to their statutory duties and for the benefit of stakeholders, including by way of a sale of certain of the Company's assets.

Please note that a detailed progress report on the Administration of the Company will be made available to all appropriate stakeholders in March 2022.

Any resulting queries regarding the Administration of the Company can be sent to nqminerals@btguk.com.

About NQ Minerals

NQ Minerals Plc is a mining company focused on the environmental rehabilitation of former precious metal mining operations and the extraction of minerals required in clean energy delivery including gold. For further information on the Company, please visit NQ's website at www.nqminerals.com.

