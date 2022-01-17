Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 03/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-01-17 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2022 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Additional RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.01.2022 PATA Saldus SMA1R Delisting RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.01.2022 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.01.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.01.2022 PRFoods PRFB062525A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.01.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB000026B For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
