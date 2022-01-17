Anzeige
Montag, 17.01.2022
Deutschlands leistungsfähigste Cannabis-Unternehmensgruppe weiterhin auf starkem Expansionskurs!
GlobeNewswire
17.01.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 03/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-01-17 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.03.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.01.2022 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.01.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.01.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R         Additional      RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.01.2022 PATA Saldus SMA1R         Delisting      RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.01.2022 Storent Investments STOR080023A  Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.01.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.01.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A  Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.01.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.01.2022 PRFoods PRFB062525A        Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.01.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Coupon payment date VLN  
          LTGB000026B                         



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
