DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading 17-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following Company will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange with effect from market open on Monday 17 January 2022:

NQ Minerals PLC

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: NQMI

ISIN: GB00BYN8YP12

The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1269133 17-Jan-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269133&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)