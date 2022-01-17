Anzeige
Montag, 17.01.2022
Sondermeldung: Die Aktienchance der KW3 2022: Sehr wichtige Ankündigung!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
17.01.22
08:10 Uhr
1,290 Euro
+0,004
+0,31 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
17.01.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 January 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 January 2022 it purchased a total of 163,258 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           95,000     68,258 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.3060     GBP1.0900 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.2960     GBP1.0820 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.3014     GBP1.0886

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 14 January 2022 the Company purchased a total of 440,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.2950.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 748,203,514 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
500       1.3060        XDUB     08:49:11      00025674465TRDU1 
500       1.3060        XDUB     08:49:11      00025674466TRDU1 
289       1.3060        XDUB     08:49:11      00025674467TRDU1 
49        1.3040        XDUB     08:51:34      00025674529TRDU1 
394       1.3040        XDUB     08:51:34      00025674528TRDU1 
615       1.3040        XDUB     08:51:34      00025674527TRDU1 
2,990      1.3060        XDUB     09:24:09      00025674860TRDU1 
820       1.3060        XDUB     09:24:09      00025674859TRDU1 
429       1.3060        XDUB     09:24:09      00025674858TRDU1 
1,090      1.3040        XDUB     09:27:28      00025674897TRDU1 
1,198      1.3040        XDUB     09:28:34      00025674922TRDU1 
457       1.3040        XDUB     09:37:39      00025674987TRDU1 
850       1.3040        XDUB     09:37:39      00025674986TRDU1 
2,364      1.3060        XDUB     09:59:57      00025675176TRDU1 
182       1.3060        XDUB     09:59:57      00025675175TRDU1 
614       1.3040        XDUB     10:05:34      00025675286TRDU1 
217       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676319TRDU1 
155       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676318TRDU1 
564       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676317TRDU1 
155       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676316TRDU1 
564       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676315TRDU1 
155       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676314TRDU1 
1,089      1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676313TRDU1 
465       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676312TRDU1 
409       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676311TRDU1 
438       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676310TRDU1 
1,261      1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676309TRDU1 
1,273      1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676308TRDU1 
874       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676307TRDU1 
1,255      1.3040        XDUB     11:10:40      00025676306TRDU1 
621       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:45      00025676323TRDU1 
874       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:45      00025676322TRDU1 
1,948      1.3040        XDUB     11:10:45      00025676321TRDU1 
502       1.3040        XDUB     11:10:45      00025676320TRDU1 
1,256      1.3040        XDUB     11:40:47      00025676806TRDU1 
1,264      1.3040        XDUB     11:40:47      00025676805TRDU1 
1,409      1.3040        XDUB     11:40:47      00025676804TRDU1 
1,279      1.3040        XDUB     11:40:47      00025676803TRDU1 
514       1.3020        XDUB     12:09:11      00025677717TRDU1 
1,209      1.3020        XDUB     13:53:03      00025679084TRDU1 
1,642      1.3020        XDUB     13:53:03      00025679083TRDU1 
10,046      1.3020        XDUB     14:00:41      00025679140TRDU1 
1,396      1.3020        XDUB     14:00:41      00025679139TRDU1 
1,578      1.3020        XDUB     14:00:41      00025679137TRDU1 
1,510      1.3020        XDUB     14:00:41      00025679136TRDU1 
1,414      1.2960        XDUB     14:01:03      00025679145TRDU1 
2,993      1.2980        XDUB     14:17:08      00025679543TRDU1 
692       1.2980        XDUB     14:42:36      00025680085TRDU1 
989       1.2980        XDUB     14:42:36      00025680084TRDU1 
1,297      1.2980        XDUB     14:42:36      00025680083TRDU1 
1,354      1.2980        XDUB     14:42:36      00025680082TRDU1 
750       1.2980        XDUB     15:01:08      00025680569TRDU1 
5,788      1.2980        XDUB     15:06:02      00025680770TRDU1 
496       1.3000        XDUB     15:21:46      00025681097TRDU1 
699       1.3000        XDUB     15:21:46      00025681096TRDU1 
2,138      1.3000        XDUB     15:21:46      00025681095TRDU1 
466       1.3000        XDUB     15:21:46      00025681094TRDU1 
1,529      1.3000        XDUB     15:21:46      00025681093TRDU1 
105       1.3000        XDUB     15:24:04      00025681157TRDU1 
2,758      1.3000        XDUB     15:26:08      00025681213TRDU1 
1,455      1.3000        XDUB     15:26:08      00025681212TRDU1 
1,265      1.3000        XDUB     15:26:08      00025681211TRDU1 
1,479      1.3020        XDUB     15:34:50      00025681462TRDU1 
873       1.3000        XDUB     15:49:03      00025681815TRDU1 
647       1.3000        XDUB     15:49:03      00025681814TRDU1 
793       1.3000        XDUB     15:54:10      00025681916TRDU1 
539       1.3000        XDUB     15:54:10      00025681915TRDU1 
180       1.3000        XDUB     15:58:38      00025681973TRDU1 
895       1.3000        XDUB     15:58:38      00025681972TRDU1 
398       1.3000        XDUB     15:58:38      00025681971TRDU1 
1,263      1.3000        XDUB     16:03:19      00025682073TRDU1 
1,283      1.2980        XDUB     16:05:30      00025682169TRDU1 
209       1.3000        XDUB     16:10:56      00025682432TRDU1 
1,250      1.3000        XDUB     16:10:56      00025682431TRDU1 
228       1.3000        XDUB     16:15:07      00025682574TRDU1 
1,250      1.3000        XDUB     16:15:07      00025682573TRDU1 
1,136      1.3000        XDUB     16:18:35      00025682624TRDU1 
300       1.3000        XDUB     16:18:35      00025682623TRDU1 
1,378      1.2980        XDUB     16:20:59      00025682725TRDU1 
2,626      1.2980        XDUB     16:20:59      00025682724TRDU1 
1,291      1.2980        XDUB     16:20:59      00025682723TRDU1 
281       1.3000        XDUB     16:27:07      00025682933TRDU1 
1,250      1.3000        XDUB     16:27:07      00025682932TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,638      1.0900        XLON     09:27:56      00025674908TRDU1 
4,450      1.0900        XLON     09:27:56      00025674906TRDU1 
3,516      1.0900        XLON     09:27:56      00025674903TRDU1 
898       1.0900        XLON     09:27:56      00025674904TRDU1 
1,631      1.0900        XLON     09:33:08      00025674958TRDU1 
1,181      1.0900        XLON     09:46:34      00025675073TRDU1 
254       1.0900        XLON     09:56:30      00025675134TRDU1 
511       1.0900        XLON     09:59:50      00025675164TRDU1 
1,207      1.0900        XLON     09:59:50      00025675163TRDU1 
67        1.0900        XLON     09:59:50      00025675162TRDU1 
3,160      1.0900        XLON     10:31:06      00025675552TRDU1 
1,626      1.0900        XLON     10:41:57      00025675667TRDU1 
1,666      1.0900        XLON     10:55:58      00025675903TRDU1 
1,719      1.0900        XLON     11:10:45      00025676324TRDU1 
1,692      1.0900        XLON     11:25:53      00025676575TRDU1 
1,184      1.0880        XLON     11:41:37      00025676832TRDU1 
400       1.0880        XLON     11:41:37      00025676831TRDU1 
428       1.0900        XLON     12:17:10      00025677811TRDU1 
1,207      1.0900        XLON     12:17:10      00025677810TRDU1 
1,472      1.0900        XLON     12:17:10      00025677809TRDU1 
2,200      1.0900        XLON     13:52:21      00025679079TRDU1 
1,290      1.0900        XLON     13:52:21      00025679078TRDU1 
2,200      1.0900        XLON     13:52:21      00025679077TRDU1 
299       1.0900        XLON     13:52:21      00025679076TRDU1 
2,200      1.0900        XLON     13:52:21      00025679075TRDU1 
1,377      1.0900        XLON     13:52:21      00025679074TRDU1 
1,739      1.0900        XLON     13:55:09      00025679094TRDU1 
1,000      1.0860        XLON     14:00:41      00025679138TRDU1 
698       1.0860        XLON     14:00:42      00025679141TRDU1 
1,860      1.0820        XLON     14:25:24      00025679700TRDU1 
1,804      1.0860        XLON     15:35:20      00025681484TRDU1 
6,000      1.0860        XLON     15:35:20      00025681483TRDU1 
1,882      1.0860        XLON     15:35:20      00025681482TRDU1 
729       1.0880        XLON     16:09:45      00025682403TRDU1 
3,892      1.0880        XLON     16:09:45      00025682402TRDU1 
108       1.0880        XLON     16:09:45      00025682401TRDU1 
1,514      1.0880        XLON     16:09:45      00025682400TRDU1 
3,027      1.0880        XLON     16:09:45      00025682399TRDU1 
1,421      1.0880        XLON     16:09:45      00025682397TRDU1 
65        1.0860        XLON     16:10:16      00025682422TRDU1 
1,061      1.0860        XLON     16:10:16      00025682421TRDU1 
1,985      1.0860        XLON     16:26:58      00025682929TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  136853 
EQS News ID:  1269147 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269147&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

