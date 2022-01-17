DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17 January 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 January 2022 it purchased a total of 163,258 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 95,000 68,258 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.3060 GBP1.0900 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2960 GBP1.0820 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.3014 GBP1.0886

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 14 January 2022 the Company purchased a total of 440,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.2950.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 748,203,514 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 500 1.3060 XDUB 08:49:11 00025674465TRDU1 500 1.3060 XDUB 08:49:11 00025674466TRDU1 289 1.3060 XDUB 08:49:11 00025674467TRDU1 49 1.3040 XDUB 08:51:34 00025674529TRDU1 394 1.3040 XDUB 08:51:34 00025674528TRDU1 615 1.3040 XDUB 08:51:34 00025674527TRDU1 2,990 1.3060 XDUB 09:24:09 00025674860TRDU1 820 1.3060 XDUB 09:24:09 00025674859TRDU1 429 1.3060 XDUB 09:24:09 00025674858TRDU1 1,090 1.3040 XDUB 09:27:28 00025674897TRDU1 1,198 1.3040 XDUB 09:28:34 00025674922TRDU1 457 1.3040 XDUB 09:37:39 00025674987TRDU1 850 1.3040 XDUB 09:37:39 00025674986TRDU1 2,364 1.3060 XDUB 09:59:57 00025675176TRDU1 182 1.3060 XDUB 09:59:57 00025675175TRDU1 614 1.3040 XDUB 10:05:34 00025675286TRDU1 217 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676319TRDU1 155 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676318TRDU1 564 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676317TRDU1 155 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676316TRDU1 564 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676315TRDU1 155 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676314TRDU1 1,089 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676313TRDU1 465 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676312TRDU1 409 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676311TRDU1 438 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676310TRDU1 1,261 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676309TRDU1 1,273 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676308TRDU1 874 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676307TRDU1 1,255 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:40 00025676306TRDU1 621 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:45 00025676323TRDU1 874 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:45 00025676322TRDU1 1,948 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:45 00025676321TRDU1 502 1.3040 XDUB 11:10:45 00025676320TRDU1 1,256 1.3040 XDUB 11:40:47 00025676806TRDU1 1,264 1.3040 XDUB 11:40:47 00025676805TRDU1 1,409 1.3040 XDUB 11:40:47 00025676804TRDU1 1,279 1.3040 XDUB 11:40:47 00025676803TRDU1 514 1.3020 XDUB 12:09:11 00025677717TRDU1 1,209 1.3020 XDUB 13:53:03 00025679084TRDU1 1,642 1.3020 XDUB 13:53:03 00025679083TRDU1 10,046 1.3020 XDUB 14:00:41 00025679140TRDU1 1,396 1.3020 XDUB 14:00:41 00025679139TRDU1 1,578 1.3020 XDUB 14:00:41 00025679137TRDU1 1,510 1.3020 XDUB 14:00:41 00025679136TRDU1 1,414 1.2960 XDUB 14:01:03 00025679145TRDU1 2,993 1.2980 XDUB 14:17:08 00025679543TRDU1 692 1.2980 XDUB 14:42:36 00025680085TRDU1 989 1.2980 XDUB 14:42:36 00025680084TRDU1 1,297 1.2980 XDUB 14:42:36 00025680083TRDU1 1,354 1.2980 XDUB 14:42:36 00025680082TRDU1 750 1.2980 XDUB 15:01:08 00025680569TRDU1 5,788 1.2980 XDUB 15:06:02 00025680770TRDU1 496 1.3000 XDUB 15:21:46 00025681097TRDU1 699 1.3000 XDUB 15:21:46 00025681096TRDU1 2,138 1.3000 XDUB 15:21:46 00025681095TRDU1 466 1.3000 XDUB 15:21:46 00025681094TRDU1 1,529 1.3000 XDUB 15:21:46 00025681093TRDU1 105 1.3000 XDUB 15:24:04 00025681157TRDU1 2,758 1.3000 XDUB 15:26:08 00025681213TRDU1 1,455 1.3000 XDUB 15:26:08 00025681212TRDU1 1,265 1.3000 XDUB 15:26:08 00025681211TRDU1 1,479 1.3020 XDUB 15:34:50 00025681462TRDU1 873 1.3000 XDUB 15:49:03 00025681815TRDU1 647 1.3000 XDUB 15:49:03 00025681814TRDU1 793 1.3000 XDUB 15:54:10 00025681916TRDU1 539 1.3000 XDUB 15:54:10 00025681915TRDU1 180 1.3000 XDUB 15:58:38 00025681973TRDU1 895 1.3000 XDUB 15:58:38 00025681972TRDU1 398 1.3000 XDUB 15:58:38 00025681971TRDU1 1,263 1.3000 XDUB 16:03:19 00025682073TRDU1 1,283 1.2980 XDUB 16:05:30 00025682169TRDU1 209 1.3000 XDUB 16:10:56 00025682432TRDU1 1,250 1.3000 XDUB 16:10:56 00025682431TRDU1 228 1.3000 XDUB 16:15:07 00025682574TRDU1 1,250 1.3000 XDUB 16:15:07 00025682573TRDU1 1,136 1.3000 XDUB 16:18:35 00025682624TRDU1 300 1.3000 XDUB 16:18:35 00025682623TRDU1 1,378 1.2980 XDUB 16:20:59 00025682725TRDU1 2,626 1.2980 XDUB 16:20:59 00025682724TRDU1 1,291 1.2980 XDUB 16:20:59 00025682723TRDU1 281 1.3000 XDUB 16:27:07 00025682933TRDU1 1,250 1.3000 XDUB 16:27:07 00025682932TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,638 1.0900 XLON 09:27:56 00025674908TRDU1 4,450 1.0900 XLON 09:27:56 00025674906TRDU1 3,516 1.0900 XLON 09:27:56 00025674903TRDU1 898 1.0900 XLON 09:27:56 00025674904TRDU1 1,631 1.0900 XLON 09:33:08 00025674958TRDU1 1,181 1.0900 XLON 09:46:34 00025675073TRDU1 254 1.0900 XLON 09:56:30 00025675134TRDU1 511 1.0900 XLON 09:59:50 00025675164TRDU1 1,207 1.0900 XLON 09:59:50 00025675163TRDU1 67 1.0900 XLON 09:59:50 00025675162TRDU1 3,160 1.0900 XLON 10:31:06 00025675552TRDU1 1,626 1.0900 XLON 10:41:57 00025675667TRDU1 1,666 1.0900 XLON 10:55:58 00025675903TRDU1 1,719 1.0900 XLON 11:10:45 00025676324TRDU1 1,692 1.0900 XLON 11:25:53 00025676575TRDU1 1,184 1.0880 XLON 11:41:37 00025676832TRDU1 400 1.0880 XLON 11:41:37 00025676831TRDU1 428 1.0900 XLON 12:17:10 00025677811TRDU1 1,207 1.0900 XLON 12:17:10 00025677810TRDU1 1,472 1.0900 XLON 12:17:10 00025677809TRDU1 2,200 1.0900 XLON 13:52:21 00025679079TRDU1 1,290 1.0900 XLON 13:52:21 00025679078TRDU1 2,200 1.0900 XLON 13:52:21 00025679077TRDU1 299 1.0900 XLON 13:52:21 00025679076TRDU1 2,200 1.0900 XLON 13:52:21 00025679075TRDU1 1,377 1.0900 XLON 13:52:21 00025679074TRDU1 1,739 1.0900 XLON 13:55:09 00025679094TRDU1 1,000 1.0860 XLON 14:00:41 00025679138TRDU1 698 1.0860 XLON 14:00:42 00025679141TRDU1 1,860 1.0820 XLON 14:25:24 00025679700TRDU1 1,804 1.0860 XLON 15:35:20 00025681484TRDU1 6,000 1.0860 XLON 15:35:20 00025681483TRDU1 1,882 1.0860 XLON 15:35:20 00025681482TRDU1 729 1.0880 XLON 16:09:45 00025682403TRDU1 3,892 1.0880 XLON 16:09:45 00025682402TRDU1 108 1.0880 XLON 16:09:45 00025682401TRDU1 1,514 1.0880 XLON 16:09:45 00025682400TRDU1 3,027 1.0880 XLON 16:09:45 00025682399TRDU1 1,421 1.0880 XLON 16:09:45 00025682397TRDU1 65 1.0860 XLON 16:10:16 00025682422TRDU1 1,061 1.0860 XLON 16:10:16 00025682421TRDU1 1,985 1.0860 XLON 16:26:58 00025682929TRDU1

