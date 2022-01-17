4me, Inc.: Virtual Agent Sophie is the Latest Integration Available From the 4me App Store

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A standard 4me integration with Stefanini's Sophie is now available from the 4me App Store. Sophie is a virtual agent with natural language capabilities for human-like user support. She provides 24/7 first-level support. Sophie can help end users navigate through voice interaction, open and consult tickets, look for relevant articles, or transfer them to human support agents. She is the latest addition to the rapidly growing 4me App Store.

Cor Winkler Prins, CEO at 4me: "As part of our endeavor to offer the best and most complete service management platform, we are very pleased to be able to add the Sophie integration to our App Store. Sophie is becoming increasingly popular, also among our customers, and it is only logical to include this sophisticated virtual agent in our offering of standard 4me integrations."

The world's first omnichannel virtual assistant

In the increasingly connected world, new business challenges have inspired innovative digital solutions. Omnichannel virtual assistant Sophie is one of these solutions. Sophie is based on cognitive computing and artificial intelligence, with a focus on self-adaptation and both interactive and contextual automation-enabling her to have natural conversations with users who need assistance.

The AI assistant is easy to train and implement. Sophie can achieve the same results as other AI technologies, with 5% of the training required by other chatbots. Her design allows her to assist across different business scenarios and interact with various personas. With an omnichannel approach, she can also integrate with messaging platforms such as Microsoft Teams and WhatsApp to provide a tailored customer experience.

Sophie was recognized in the "ISG Provider Lens" report, won the "100 most innovative IT" in the digital industry category, and earned the "Bank Report" award in the self-service category.

Now available in the 4me App Store

Installing the Sophie app is easy: 4me administrators can click on the Sophie tile in the 4me App Store and specify the URI and Tenant provided by Sophie's vendor, Stefanini, to complete the setup. This makes the customizable Sophie button available at the bottom right of the 4me Self Service page.

About 4me - The Complete Service Management Platform

4me combines ITSM with ESM and SIAM capabilities, enabling all internal departments, such as IT, HR, and Facilities, as well as external managed service providers, to work seamlessly with each other. At the same time, 4me provides complete visibility and control of service cost and quality.

About Stefanini Group

Present in 41 countries, Stefanini Group) is a Brazilian multinational with over 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

