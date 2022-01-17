

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading statement, Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stated that the Group has delivered an excellent performance in 2021 and expects to report full year results in line with its expectations. The Group anticipates significant improvement in operating margin for the full year.



Total UK home completions (including joint ventures) increased by 47% to 14,087 in 2021, which included 2,501 affordable homes equating to 18% of total completions. Average selling prices on private completions increased by 3%. The Group ended the year with an order book valued at 2.55 billion pounds, excluding joint ventures, which represents 10,009 homes.



The Board will announce the level of excess cash return in respect of 2021 with the full year results on 3 March 2022. Currently, the Board plans to return this cash by way of a share buyback.



Looking forward, the Group said it is confident in achieving primary performance target to return the business to a 21-22% operating margin.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TAYLOR WIMPEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de