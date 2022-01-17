DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 14/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 84.7049
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26985196
CODE: WSRI
