DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP

DEALING DATE: 14/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 73.5427

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22973

CODE: TPHG

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 137053 EQS News ID: 1269401 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269401&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2022 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)