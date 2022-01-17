DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY

DEALING DATE: 14/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 273.2014

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 140407

CODE: ANRJ

ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ Sequence No.: 137038 EQS News ID: 1269386 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

