Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2022 / 09:24 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.4773

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13286416

CODE: LCJG LN

ISIN: LU1781541682

