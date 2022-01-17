DJ Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 100.9998

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23197698

CODE: INFL LN

ISIN: LU1390062245

