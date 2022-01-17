Volpara Health is a New Zealand-based health technology software company operating a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model. It markets a range of tightly integrated AI-based breast cancer screening applications that allow physicians to calculate breast density and predict optimal imaging parameters. In H122 (financial year ending 31 March), the company estimates that at least one Volpara software product was used in 34% of US women undergoing breast screening. Recent improvements to the software now allow personalised risk prediction capabilities for screening patients. Volpara's ambition for H222 is to expand the breast health platform while developing its capability in lung cancer screening.

