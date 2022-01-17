DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (NRJC LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2022 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 14-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.8927
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 150642
CODE: NRJC LN
ISIN: FR0014002CG3
