Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Bonzun AB (10/22)

With effect from January 18, 2022, the unit rights in Bonzun AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 26, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: BONZUN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017232044 Order book ID: 245718 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 18, 2022, the paid subscription units in Bonzun AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: BONZUN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017232051 Order book ID: 245717 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB