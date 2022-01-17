Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Die Aktienchance der KW3 2022: Sehr wichtige Ankündigung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.01.2022 | 10:05
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Bonzun AB (10/22)

With effect from January 18, 2022, the unit rights in Bonzun AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including
January 26, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   BONZUN UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017232044              
Order book ID:  245718                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 18, 2022, the paid subscription units in Bonzun AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   BONZUN BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017232051              
Order book ID:  245717                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.