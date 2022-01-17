DJ Superdry plc: Notice of interim results

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

17 January 2022

Notice of publication of interim results for the 26-week period ended 23 October 2021

Superdry announces that it will publish its interim results for the 26-week period ended 23 October 2021 on Thursday 20 January 2022.

For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

