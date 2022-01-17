Anzeige
Montag, 17.01.2022
Sondermeldung: Die Aktienchance der KW3 2022: Sehr wichtige Ankündigung!
17.01.2022 | 10:31
Superdry plc: Notice of interim results

DJ Superdry plc: Notice of interim results

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Notice of interim results 17-Jan-2022 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

17 January 2022

Notice of publication of interim results for the 26-week period ended 23 October 2021

Superdry announces that it will publish its interim results for the 26-week period ended 23 October 2021 on Thursday 20 January 2022. 

For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  136849 
EQS News ID:  1269116 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269116&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2022 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
