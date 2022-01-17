artnet AG: Artnet Data and Analytics Show Key Developments of Art Market in 2021, Indicate Growth for 2022

- Post-War and Contemporary Art show strongest growth

- Price development highlights Fine Art's attractiveness as alternative asset

- Pablo Picasso, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol most expensive artists in 2021|

- More than $14 Billion worth of art sold at auction in 2021

- Artnet developing AI-supported analytics and predictive technology

NEW YORK, NY /BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art will deploy more resources to further develop its AI-supported analytics and business intelligence products. The development of predictive technologies will be instrumental for data-driven decision making, especially in terms of art secured lending, fractionalization, and other financial products.

Over the past few years, and especially in the wake of the pandemic, art has rapidly developed into a viable alternative asset. With over $14 Billion worth of fine art sold at auction last year, a hefty increase in comparison to the $10.1 Billion 2020 total sales, more and more family offices, collectors, and banks are turning to Fine Art as a viable investment.

The Artnet Business Intelligence team can reveal that especially Post War and Contemporary Art are showing strong returns, with data suggesting growth in line with the S&P500. Modern Art and Impressionist Art are on a steady upwards trajectory. Old Master paintings are experiencing more tepid growth.

The top 10 performing artists over the past year, according to Artnet's Database, were Pablo Picasso ($657 Million), Jean-Michel Basquiat ($414 Million), Andy Warhol ($341 Million), Claude Monet ($305 Million), Vincent van Gogh ($235 Million), Gerhard Richter ($225 Million), Banksy ($201 Million), Cy Twombly ($181 Million), Zhang Daqian ($160 Million), and Yayoi Kusama ($146 Million). The NFT breakout artist Beeple is among the top 20 highest grossing artists of 2021.

Artnet ended the year 2021 as its strongest performance ever. A pioneering force in the digitization of the art industry, Artnet's global, highly-curated, and data-driven platform has been critical in supporting the continued growth of the art market.

For more exclusive insights, subscribe to Artnet News Pro, which provides members with decision-driving intelligence about the latest developments in the global art market, from exclusive news and data reports to opinion from our acclaimed columnists.

Learn more and sign up: https://news.artnet.com/subscribe

Further Investor-relations related news and publications can be found here:

http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/

About Artnet

Artnet has an unparalleled 60 million unique users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research, and collect art today. Artnet's market data is a mission-critical resource for the art industry, encompassing more than 15 million auction results and AI- and ML-driven analytics providing an exceptional level of transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet's marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with our global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the single most-read news publication in the fine art industry, with a rapidly growing, and dedicated audience. Together, Artnet's broad synergistic product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

Contact:

Sophie Neuendorf

Vice President

sneuendorf@artnet.com

SOURCE: artnet AG



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683680/artnet-AG-Artnet-Data-and-Analytics-Show-Key-Developments-of-Art-Market-in-2021-Indicate-Growth-for-2022