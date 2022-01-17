Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Die Aktienchance der KW3 2022: Sehr wichtige Ankündigung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PF7D ISIN: SE0010600429 Ticker-Symbol: 2WV 
Berlin
17.01.22
10:59 Uhr
0,064 Euro
-0,006
-8,01 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIBORON INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIBORON INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.01.2022 | 11:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Triboron International AB (11/22)

Correction refers to issuer name marked in bold below.

Trading in Triboron International ABs paid subscription units is to cease. The
last trading day is January 17, 2022. 

Short name:  TRIBO BTU B 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017132962
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 242293   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkomission AB 

For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.
TRIBORON INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.