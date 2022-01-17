

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Monday after news of a Chinese interest rate cut to support growth.



The People's Bank of China cut its one-year rate for the first time in nearly two years on the same day that fresh data showed the Chinese economy slowed in the fourth quarter amid a spate of Covid-19-related lockdowns and a spreading crisis in the key real estate sector.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 rose half a percent to 483.41 after falling around 1 percent on Friday.



The German DAX edged up 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both climbed around 0.7 percent.



British housebuilding giant Taylor Wimpey jumped 3.2 percent after saying its 2021 performance has been in line with expectation.



BP Plc rose about 1 percent. The oil & gas company said that it has signed two agreements with the Omani government to support the potential development of a multiple gigawatt, renewable energy, and green hydrogen development facility in Oman, by 2030.



Ashmore Group fell 2.4 percent. The investment group said assets under management fell $4 billion over the last three months of 2021 to $87.3 billion.



AstraZeneca added 1 percent. The drug maker and Japan's Daiichi Sankyo said that their supplemental Biologics License Application seeking approval of Enhertu for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer treated with a prior anti-HER2-based regimen has been accepted for priority review by the FDA.



GlaxoSmithKline surged 4.6 percent after confirming that it had rejected Unilever's 50-billion-pound offer for its consumer healthcare business.



Unilever rallied 1.1 percent after signaling it would pursue a deal for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer health business, calling it a 'strong strategic fit'.



Credit Suisse fell nearly 2 percent after Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio quit following an internal probe into his personal conduct.



French automaker Renault gained 1 percent. The Group reported 2021 worldwide sales of 2,696,401 vehicles, down 4.5 percent from previous year.







