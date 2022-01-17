Crypto ATM Market Size Worth $1.88 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 59.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crypto ATM market size is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 59.2% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market can be attributed to the consistent increase in the number of new cryptocurrency users and the subsequent need for crypto ATMs to convert cryptocurrency into fiat money. According to the statistics provided by TripleA, a cryptocurrency payment company, there were about 300 million crypto owners worldwide as of 2021.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The one way segment dominated the market in 2021. The increase in demand for one way crypto ATMs among the customers due to its seamless transaction offerings accentuated the segment growth in 2021

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2021. Crypto ATM hardware providers are focusing on strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions to improve their product offerings

The bitcoin segment dominated the market in 2021. The legalization of bitcoin across various countries worldwide propelled the growth of the segment in 2021

The restaurants and other hospitality spaces segment dominated the market in 2021. Several hotels worldwide are deploying crypto ATMs as part of the efforts to meet the changing needs of customers

The increasing use of digital currencies in Asia Pacific countries, such as Australia , Thailand , and Taiwan is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market

Read 150 page market research report, "Crypto ATM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (One Way, Two Way), By Offering, By Coin Type (Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Crypto ATMs offer several benefits to cryptocurrency users. They provide cryptocurrency users with easier trading options. Also, users are not required to set up an account or deal with long public keys. Rather, crypto ATMs automatically generate the receipt for transactions and these receipts contain both private keys and public keys in the form of QR codes.

Several retailers are trying to provide crypto ATM services to their customers as part of the efforts to digitalize their offerings while enhancing customer experiences. For instance, in October 2021, Walmart announced a partnership with coin cashing machine company Coinstar and crypto-cash exchange provider Coinme. The partnership envisages Walmart installing 200 bitcoin ATMs in its store across the U.S.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to play a decisive role in driving the growth of the market. Lower access fees and ease of access encouraged people to increasingly invest in cryptocurrencies during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Consumer Crypto Survey, 48% of Americans bought cryptocurrencies in H1/ 2021.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global crypto ATM market based on type, offering, coin type, application, and region:

Crypto ATM Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

One Way



Two Way

Crypto ATM Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hardware



Software

Crypto ATM Coin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Bitcoin



Dogecoin



Ethereum



Litecoin



Others

Crypto ATM Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Commercial Spaces



Restaurants & Other Hospitality Spaces



Transportation Hubs



Standalone Units



Others

Crypto ATM Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Australia





Thailand





Taiwan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the Crypto ATM Market

GENERAL BYTES s.r.o.

Genesis Coin Inc.

Lamassu Industries AG

Covault

Bitaccess Inc.

Coinme

Coinsource

Coin ATM Radar

Orderbob

Cryptomat

Check out more studies related to cryptocurrencies, published by Grand View Research:

Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market - The global cryptocurrency exchange platform market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the high demand for the platform to facilitate the trading of cryptocurrencies for fiat money.

- The global cryptocurrency exchange platform market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the high demand for the platform to facilitate the trading of cryptocurrencies for fiat money. Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market - The global cryptocurrency mining hardware market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Advances in technology to make cryptocurrency mining more profitable by reducing power consumption while increasing the hash rates are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

- The global cryptocurrency mining hardware market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Advances in technology to make cryptocurrency mining more profitable by reducing power consumption while increasing the hash rates are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market - Cryptocurrency payment apps allow businesses across the globe to accept payments in cryptocurrencies for the goods or services they provide to their customers. Cryptocurrency payment apps leverage blockchain technology to facilitate secure cross-border payments.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Next Generation Technologies Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg