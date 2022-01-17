

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech's producer prices increased at a softer pace in December, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index grew 13.2 year-on-year in December, after a 13.5 percent rose in November. Economists had expected a 13.9 percent increase.



Prices for manufacturing products cost increased 14.7 percent yearly in December and those for mining and quarrying rose 14.6 percent.



Prices for water supply gained 5.9 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning gained by 7.1 percent.



Among the main industrial grouping, prices for intermediate goods rose 22.3 percent and those of energy increased 18.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in December. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.







