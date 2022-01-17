Blackbird plc: Blackbird achieves AWS Technology Partner status and completes Foundational Technical Review to accelerate AWS engagement

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD, OTCQX: BBRDF), the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, announced today that Blackbird has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technology Partner status and completed the Foundational Technical Review (FTR) of Blackbird Edge to accelerate AWS engagement.

The AWS FTR enables AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions. The FTR is led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect (PSA) who reviews AWS Partner products and solutions against a specific set of requirements based around security, reliability and operational excellence as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Adhering to FTR guidelines, Blackbird can review projects against FTR requirements to select best practices to follow ensuring the best possible client experience.

As an AWS Technology Partner, Blackbird offers any company creating video at scale, access to rapid, efficient cloud content production. Browser based Blackbird is a fast, powerful browser-based professional cloud native video editing platform that provides instant access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and long form content for rapid publishing to multiple channels.

Blackbird enables remote production, removing the need to travel to a facility or event and also eliminates the need to transit material to and from multiple local storage environments. Proven to reduce carbon emissions by up to 91% compared to traditional video editing workflows, Blackbird also reduces infrastructure costs by up to 75% due to its cloud native architecture.

Blackbird plc CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "We are very happy to have achieved the AWS Foundational Technical Review. Replicating and enhancing the genre-defining Blackbird cloud video experience in a public cloud has been a stated ambition of ours for some time. AWS have been very supportive and enabled us to get to this first significant step. This milestone is significant as fast-tracked progress through the AWS Partner Network will allow us to scale much more flexibly for our customers which is key, whilst opening up the addressable market for Blackbird significantly."

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

