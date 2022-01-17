NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 14 January 2022 were: 870.48p Capital only 880.37p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 36,100 ordinary shares on 14th January 2022, the Company has 103,148,964 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.