

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British telecommunications holding company BT Group Plc (BT) said on Monday that it has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission or BCSC to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada.



BT has made this decision in order to reduce reporting costs and complexity, the company said in a statement.



If the order is granted, 'BT will cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada and, as a result, will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws,' it added.



However, BT will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required to be filed by BT in accordance with applicable laws and regulations of the UK.







