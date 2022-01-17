

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



17.01.2022 / 13:27

/ PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17 January 2022 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a Name Manuel Soto Serrano 2 Reason for the notification a Position / status Member of the Board of Directors b Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a Name Befesa S.A. b LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 4 Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares Identification code7 LU1704650164 b Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share Volume €69.10 5,000 d Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 5,000 shares - Price €69.10 per share e Date of the transaction 14th January 2022 f Place of the transaction XETRA Company information

