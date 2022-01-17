Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for two (2) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

DDH21-018 intersected gold mineralization of 14.46 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 1.2% antimony over 2.4 metres ("m") (est. true width). The gold mineralized interval commenced at 12.7 m down hole.

(est. true width). The gold mineralized interval commenced at 12.7 m down hole. DDH21-019 intersected 5.11 gpt gold over 5.6 m including 8.53 gpt gold over 3.0 m (est. true width). The gold mineralized interval commenced at 14.4 m down hole.

including (est. true width). The gold mineralized interval commenced at 14.4 m down hole. These two intersections represent an 85 m step-out from the Eagle Zone gold intersection in DDH21-006 of 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m as reported on December 29, 2021 expanding the size of the shallow-dipping Eagle Zone to the east.

from the Eagle Zone gold intersection in DDH21-006 of including as reported on December 29, 2021 expanding the size of the shallow-dipping Eagle Zone to the east. These drill intersections are 135 m north of DDH21-020 which reported 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m as reported on January 12, 2022.

of DDH21-020 which reported including as reported on January 12, 2022. The Eagle Zone remains open to expansion and is largely untested by drilling between holes DDH21-018 and the Eagle South discovery hole DDH21-020, and southeast of this area.

The Eagle Zone and Eagle South discovery areas represent a minimum 400 m strike potential with surface chips and grab samples up to 21.2 gpt gold, that remain to be tested by drilling.

"The Company's maiden diamond drilling program continues to significantly expand the Eagle Zone and enhance the substantial excellent exploration potential to the east and southeast of Eagle," commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "These two holes compliment the wide high-grade Eagle South discovery hole announced last week and demonstrate that the Eagle and Eagle South discoveries have significant room to expand within the 400 m mineralized trend. The Eagle Zone and Eagle South areas are developing as significant target zones of the multiple targets defined within the 2.0 kilometre long Royal shear and highlight the excellent exploration potential on the Reliance Property."

DDH21-018 and DDH21-019 were drilled east from the same collar location at minus 45 degrees and minus 70 degrees, respectively, to test the up-dip and eastern extension of the shallow dipping Eagle Zone. Due to the shallow nature of the drill intersection these two intersections are partially oxidized resulting in an approximate core recovery of 84% and 73%, respectively, over the partially oxidized interval. DDH21-018 and 019 are plotted on the 2021 Eagle area plan on Figure 1 and the cross-section on Figure 2.

As announced on November 3, 2021, the Company completed twenty-two (22) drill holes at the Eagle, Eagle South and Imperial Zones. Assay results for the first eight (8) of sixteen (16) holes completed at the Eagle Zone area were reported on November 29, 2021 , December 29 , 2021, and January 12, 2022 with intersections such as 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m, 10.94 gpt gold over 5.4 m, 7.49 gpt gold over 9.0 m, 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m, 2.39 gpt gold over of 14.8 m, and 2.08 gpt gold over 16.9 m. Assay results for three (3) of six (6) holes drilled at the Imperial Zone were reported on December 9, 2021 with a highlight intersection of 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including a higher grade core of 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m. The 2021 diamond drill results reported to date are summarized in Table 1 below and on the Company website. Assay results for the remaining nine (9) holes at Eagle South and Imperial Zones are expected to be reported through January and February 2022.

Gold intersections in the Reliance Property drill cores observed to date are associated with intense iron-carbonate and sericite alteration, within structurally deformed sequences related to the Royal Shear. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts of pyrite, stibnite, arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias often with associated pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. Reliance is interpreted to represent a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Correction - The headline of our news release 22-02 dated January 12, 2022 contained a typographical error. The headline should have read: "….including 26.96 GPT over 4.1M…". All other disclosure in the January 12, 2022 press release is correct. The version on the website has been corrected and re-filed on SEDAR.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed using a skid mounted Hydracore 2000 equipped with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Diamond drill core was cut using a diamond drill saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. For drilled and sampled intervals of poor average core recovery, the complete core was sampled and sent to the laboratory for assay analysis. Reverse Circulation ("RC") samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample sizes were reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored. All RC chips and diamond drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.

The 2020 and 2021 work programs were supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.





Figure 1: Reliance Property, Eagle Area - 2021 Drill Plan

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/110423_36e55225047ce8a0_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Reliance Property, Eagle Zone 5635735N Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/110423_36e55225047ce8a0_003full.jpg





Table 1: Reliance Property, 2021 Diamond Drill Results

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/110423_36e55225047ce8a0_004full.jpg

