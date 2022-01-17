Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Infinite Ore Corp. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB:ARXRF) (the "Company" or "Infinite") is pleased to announce a 3,000 m drilling program on its Jackpot Lithium Project. The company has contracted Niigaani Drilling Incorporated who will begin the program in early February.

J.C. St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, "We are pleased to have secured a contract with Niigaani Drilling who have experience drilling lithium pegmatite dykes such as those at Jackpot. The Jackpot property hosts a swarm of stacked granitic pegmatites rich in spodumene, the primary source of lithium. The drill program will expand on drilling conducted in 2018, test the eastern and western extensions of the dykes, as well as other zones of interest with lithium bearing showings in the area." (See Figure 1).

Figure 1. Location of the Jackpot Spodumene bearing granitic dykes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2962/110454_5ae58bf7c46e1bf7_002full.jpg

Highlights from past drilling included (see Press Releases dated April 18, 2018 and December 13, 2018):

J-18-04: 7.23m at 2.47% Li 2 O including 2.00m of 4.48% Li 2 O

O including 2.00m of 4.48% Li O J-18-06: 7.00m at 1.60% Li 2 O, including 3.00m of 2.30% Li 2 O

O, including 3.00m of 2.30% Li O J-18-12: 9.00m at 1.34% Li 2 O, including 1.00m of 2.36% Li 2 O and 1.00m of 2.39% Li 2 O

O, including 1.00m of 2.36% Li O and 1.00m of 2.39% Li O J-18-13: 5.00m of 3.02% Li 2 O, including 1.00m of 5.11% Li 2 O

O, including 1.00m of 5.11% Li O JS-18-01A: 19.80m at 1.27% Li 2 O including 7.00m of 1.63% Li 2 O

O including 7.00m of 1.63% Li O JS-18-01B: 14.60m at 1.05% Li 2 O including 4.00m of 2.09% Li 2 O

O including 4.00m of 2.09% Li O JS-18-02A: 17.20m at 1.24% Li 2 O including 5.00m of 2.09% Li 2 O

O including 5.00m of 2.09% Li O JS-18-02B: 13.05m at 1.25% Li 2 O including 2.00m of 2.63% Li 2 O

O including 2.00m of 2.63% Li O J-18-52: 22.45m at 1.27% Li 2 O including 7.00m of 2.27% Li 2 O

Infinite completed 53 drill holes (9,496 m) in its long-hole program and eight (8) drill holes (298 m) from its short-hole program in 2018. The long-hole program was aimed at surface, near-surface, and deeper spodumene bearing pegmatites of the Main Zone Dike whereas the short-hole program was focused exclusively on delineating surface and near-surface pegmatites.

About Jackpot

The Jackpot Lithium property, located in the Georgia Lake Area about 140 km NNE of Thunder Bay, Ontario, is approximately 12 km by air from the TransCanada Highway (Hwy 11) and the main railroad which connects to the port town of Nipigon, on Lake Superior. The property reveals two granitic pegmatite dykes providing estimated historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li 2 O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li 2 O*. The Company recently acquired additional claims exposing lithium showings located on strike to the main historical resources.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release was approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P. Geo, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

* The estimates presented above are treated as historic information and have not been verified or relied upon for economic evaluation by the Company. These historical mineral resources do not refer to any category of sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI-43-101 such as mineral resources or mineral reserves as stated in the 2010 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The explanation lies in the inability by the Company to verify the data acquired by the various historical drilling campaigns. The Company has not done sufficient work yet to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont., which contains known pegmatite showings including two historical resources of 2 million tons grading 1.09% Li2O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li2O. In addition, the company holds an interest in a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"J.C. St-Amour"

J.C. St-Amour, President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110454