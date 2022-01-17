Transparency Market Research: Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 19.6 Bn by 2031 Driven by Development of Array of Drugs and Pain Management Therapies, Finds TMR Study

-Advancements in non-opioid alternatives and supplements to create opportunities in the postoperative pain therapeutics market

-Exponential rise in the number of invasive and non-invasive surgeries that are associated with adverse discomfort fuels adoption of postoperative pain management techniques

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the post operative pain therapeutics market to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Factors such as high incidence and severity of post-operative pain, increase in the number of invasive and non-invasive surgeries, and high rate of adoption of pain management techniques are likely to fuel growth of the post-operative pain therapeutics market.

Extensive clinical trials and investments to develop drugs and medications required for post-operative pain relief are creating significant opportunities in the post-operative pain therapeutics market. The increasing use of the next-gen technology such as AI in drug discovery platforms is boosting the post-operative pain therapeutics market.

Exponential rise in the number of cancer and cardiovascular surgeries, and advancements in follow-up treatments for surgical procedures are leading to the elevated demand for post-operative pain therapies. This led to initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical companies to introduce a wide spectrum of pain relief drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids, and local anesthetics.

North America and Europe are key regions in the post-operative pain therapeutics market and are anticipated to acquire increased market share by the end of the forecast period in 2027. This can be attributed to increasing number of inpatient and outpatient surgeries, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in these regions.

Asia Pacific post-operative pain therapeutics market is anticipated to expand rapidly on the back of improving healthcare infrastructure and increase in private & public investments in life sciences research in countries such as China and India. Furthermore, growing burden of chronic diseases and economic growth are providing impetus to the post-operative pain therapeutics market in the region.

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market - Key Findings of Report

High incidence of chronic post-operative pain that impacts the quality of life is driving adoption of post-operative pain therapies. For instance, phantom pain is one of the common post-operative conditions associated with limb amputation, breast surgery, inguinal hernia repair, thoracotomy, cesarean section, and inguinal hernia repair.

Opioids display the leading demand to treat moderate to severe chronic pain, among other drugs in the post-operative pain therapeutics market

Sales projections in the post-operative pain therapeutics market to be influenced by advancements in non-opioid alternatives and adjuncts to control postoperative pain. For instance, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and liposomal bupivacaine are some drugs that have gained recognition to control post-operative pain.

Hospital pharmacies distribution channel segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Prospects of continued demand for oral route of administration to account for its leading share of the post-operative pain therapeutics market

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market - Growth Drivers

Rising adoption of pain relief therapies to subside the discomfort associated with invasive and non-invasive surgeries propels the post-operative pain therapeutics market

Innovations in pain management and development of new drugs supported by AI-driven drug discovery platforms stimulate growth of the post-operative pain therapeutics market

Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the postoperative pain therapeutics market are;

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Trevena Inc.

Heron Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Camarus

Bayer AG

Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly & Company

The postoperative pain therapeutics market is segmented as follows;

Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market by Drug Class

Opioids

NSAIDS

Local Anesthetics

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Antiepileptic Drugs

Others

Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

Oral

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Others

Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

